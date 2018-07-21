Long-term deal still in order for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t get a contract done with Le'Veon Bell, but there’s another valuable player they’d like to extend.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is currently playing on the second-round tender the Steelers gave him as a restricted free agent this year. Next year he’s due to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review calls a deal for Boswell an unfinished piece of business for the Steelers as they head into camp.

Boswell went 35-for-38 on field goals last year, including 4-for-4 on field goals beyond 50 yards, and he was also good on kickoffs. He’d surely like to be one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.