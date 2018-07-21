Mike Hughes buys his mother a house

Getty Images

For every troubling story about NFL player misconduct, there are plenty of stories about the good things players do.

Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes did something good for his mother, buying her a house immediately after signing his first NFL contract.

“Made that promise a long time ago,” Hughes said on Twitter. “You deserve it mama!!”

Hughes, who joins one of the best defenses in the NFL, could eventually be able to afford another house or two or more, if he performs at the level the Vikings expect. Off-field concerns caused him to slide to the bottom of the around; on talent alone, he would have gone much earlier.