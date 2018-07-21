Papa John’s is gone from FedEx Field

Getty Images

Another one bites the dust. Which some would say tastes better than Papa John’s pizza.

The national pizza chain is out at FedEx Field. According to the Washington Post, the Papa John’s locations at the stadium have been replaced by Paisano’s, the new Washington pizza sponsor. (I also hear they make a mean calzone.)

Per the report, the decision came before the latest incidents involving founder John Schnatter, who has resigned his position as chairman of the board of directors. Washington owner Daniel Snyder was a key supporter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last year in his effort to delay/derail the contract extension given to Commissioner Roger Goodell. Some within the league believe Jones cajoled Schnatter into attacking the NFL and Goodell during a November earnings call.

Snyder’s team will continue to partner with local Papa John’s franchisees on promotional activities.