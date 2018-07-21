Ravens cancel Satuday’s open practice at stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on July 21, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
Ravens fans anxious to get a look at Lamar Jackson won’t be able to do so tonight.

The team has canceled a free, open practice at M&T Bank Stadium that was set for Saturday night, citing a forecast that calls for heavy rain.

The development of Jackson, a first-round pick who likely will ascend to the starting job at some point and who will be on the field at times with Joe Flacco until that happens, will become one of the top NFL story lines throughout training camp. If Jackson can perform like he did at Louisville, he’ll be starting sooner than later.

if he can perform like he did at Louisville, Jackson also will become on of the most dynamic and exciting players in the NFL.

  1. How many times has a pundit said if said player performs at the same he did in college, how great he’ll be in the NFL. Wash, Rinse and repeat.

  2. preface this with i am not a ravens fan. im a patriots fan. im not buying the hype. i watched what flacco did against us in 2010, 2012, etc. i know how good he can be when hes healthy. he was hurt the last 2 years, and when he was healthy last year he played really well in the second half of the year. he had absolutely nobody last year to throw to. hes got a ton of weapons now that are actually nfl caliber players. well see. the windows in college where jacksons fluttery throws got through, will be closed and nailed shut at the nfl level. those holes he found in college to run, will be filled with 300 lb guys with the fastest lateral movement hes ever seen.

  4. I’m guessing they caught wind of Belichick and co would be in the stands trying to learn something.

  6. vaphinfan says:
    July 21, 2018 at 1:06 pm
    I’m guessing they caught wind of Belichick and co would be in the stands trying to learn something.

    ======================

    or maybe harbaugh decided to actually read the rule book and needed an extra day or two to finish it. i didnt say comprehend it, because we know how he doesnt.

