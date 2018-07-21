Ravens cancel Satuday’s open practice at stadium

AP

Ravens fans anxious to get a look at Lamar Jackson won’t be able to do so tonight.

The team has canceled a free, open practice at M&T Bank Stadium that was set for Saturday night, citing a forecast that calls for heavy rain.

The development of Jackson, a first-round pick who likely will ascend to the starting job at some point and who will be on the field at times with Joe Flacco until that happens, will become one of the top NFL story lines throughout training camp. If Jackson can perform like he did at Louisville, he’ll be starting sooner than later.

if he can perform like he did at Louisville, Jackson also will become on of the most dynamic and exciting players in the NFL.