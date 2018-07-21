Report: Eli Rogers will work out for Chiefs on Sunday

Getty Images

As the Steelers try to figure out who their No. 3 receiver will be, it’s looking like it won’t be Eli Rogers.

Rogers, who suffered a torn ACL in the playoff loss to the Jaguars, will work out for the Chiefs on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Undrafted out of Louisville in 2015, Rogers appeared in 27 games with 12 starts in 2016 and 2017. He has 66 career receptions, for 743 yards and four touchdowns. He also has returned 26 punts for 191 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per return.

The Chiefs currently have 13 receivers on the roster, led by Tyreek Hill and veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins.