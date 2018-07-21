Sean McVay’s dad didn’t have faith that he’d get an NFL job so soon

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay quickly has taken the NFL by storm, getting a job at the age of 30 and winning coach of the year in his first season. His father didn’t expect any of it to happen.

In a profile of Sean McVay debuting this week on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Tim McVay recalls the discussions the preceded his son being hired by the Rams in early 2017.

“He says, ‘I think I’m gonna get an opportunity to interview for some of the open positions.’ And I said, ‘That would be fantastic,'” Tim McVay says.

“Did you think he had a chance?” Gumbel replies.

“Well, I don’t know if I should tell you this, but he says, ‘I don’t think you understand, Dad. If I get an interview I’m gonna get one of these jobs.’ I said, ‘I’m all for you man.’ And then I hang up and my wife says, ‘Can he get one of those jobs this soon?’ And I said, ‘Nah.'”

In hindsight, Tim McVay should have known better. Because Tim McVay has always known that his son has the brain power to pull it off.

“I used to kind of rib him saying, ‘You know, you’re so smart,'” Tim McVay said. “You know so many things about sports and stuff. You ought to know some more stuff about other stuff.'”

“Does he?” Gumbel said.

“Not really.”

Sean McVay doesn’t really need to worry about knowing some more stuff about other stuff. He’ll be using his football knowledge for as long as he wants, and whenever he’s done he’ll have more than enough money in the bank to last for however long he lives.