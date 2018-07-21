Tom Brady plans to report to Patriots’ training camp early

Getty Images

Tom Brady made headlines this offseason by skipping the Patriots’ voluntary workouts, but he’ll be there ready to go ahead of time at training camp.

The Patriots’ Instagram posted a picture of Brady with a caption noting that camp starts in six days, Brady posted a comment saying he’ll actually be there in two days, along with other players who report early.

Although there have been reports that Brady and coach Bill Belichick are not seeing eye to eye, and that’s why Brady did his own thing instead of participating in the team’s offseason program, Brady has never indicated that he would skip mandatory work.

Brady, who turns 41 on August 3, has posted on social media that he is continuing his own patented workout and nutrition program and is in good shape as he heads into his 19th NFL season.