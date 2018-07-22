49ers sign Mike McGlinchey

Getty Images

The 49ers signed first-round pick Mike McGlinchey on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

His signing leaves only seven picks unsigned, including receiver Dante Pettis, the 44th overall pick of the 49ers.

McGlinchey, 24, was the ninth overall choice.

The 49ers drafted Mike McGlinchey to start at right tackle this season, but the long-term plan is for McGlinchey to succeed Joe Staley at left tackle.

Staley turns 34 in August and has two years remaining on his deal, so in all likelihood, McGlinchey will have Staley’s job by 2020.