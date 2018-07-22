Chargers still open to Antonio Gates returning

Getty Images

As NFL training camps open, veteran tight end Antonio Gates remains unsigned. And the only team he’s ever played for remains interested in bringing him back.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said on AM 570 LA Sports radio that he would like to have Gates back. The Chargers previously thought it was time to move on from Gates, but when tight end Hunter Henry suffered a torn ACL in May, that changed things.

“There’s no update right now,” Telesco said, via ESPN. “We’ll see where things go next week. We’ve got a couple, different possibilities. We had talked about one obviously with Antonio Gates, and we’ll see where that goes. We’ve got some time here next week, so we’ll see what happens. Losing Hunter was a blow at the time, it is now but you have to overcome it. That’s what you have to do.”

Gates signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became an eight-time Pro Bowler. Last year he had 30 catches for a career-low 316 receiving yards, and it appeared he had reached the end of the line. But the 38-year-old Gates may still have enough left to have a role on the Chargers’ offense this season.