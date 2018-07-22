Colts place Jeremy Vujnovich, Clayton Geathers, Malik Hooker on PUP

Getty Images

The Colts made the moves of safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker to the physically unable to perform list official Sunday. Offensive guard Jeremy Vujnovich also will begin training camp on PUP.

Vujnovich is working through a calf injury that kept him out of the on-field portion of the Colts’ offseason program, according to the team’s website.

“He had a pretty good pull on that calf, and that just takes time to get back from,” General Manager Chris Ballard said.

Vujnovich and left tackle Anthony Castonzo were the only linemen to play every offensive snap last season.

Hooker, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his knee last season. He should return to work sometime in August.

Geathers underwent a knee procedure this offseason, according to Ballard, and is “close” to returning. Geathers played only five games last season because of a neck injury.