Colts sign Darius Leonard to wrap up their draft class

Getty Images

Sunday started with 12 unsigned players from the 2018 draft class, but the impending start of training camp is serving to push that number down quickly.

The latest to sign is Colts second-round linebacker Darius Leonard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Leonard has agreed to his four-year rookie deal with the team.

Leonard was the final member of the Colts draft class to agree to a deal. First-round picks Saquon Barkley and Sony Michel have also signed their initial NFL contracts on Sunday.

Leonard comes to the Colts from South Carolina State off a career that saw him named MEAC defensive player of the year twice. He had 8.5 sacks and two interceptions in his final season and the Colts hope he can be a long-term answer as a weakside linebacker.