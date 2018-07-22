Giants sign Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have to worry about running back Saquon Barkley reporting late to his first NFL minicamp.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barkley has agreed to his rookie deal with the team. Per Rapoport, the No. 2 overall pick’s four-year contract is worth a fully guaranteed $31.2 million and that he received a signing bonus of $20.76 million. PFT has learned, via a league source, that the deal includes offset language that precludes Barkley from double-dipping in the highly unlikely event he is released before the end of the contract.

The Giants also hold an option for a fifth year of Barkley’s services.

Barkley is expected to play a major role on offense for the Giants right off the bat as they passed on picking a possible successor to Eli Manning in hopes of supplying him with a supporting cast that can win right now. Barkley showed an ability to make plays on the ground and in the passing game at Penn State that the Giants believe will translate to instant success in the NFL.

With Barkley and Patriots running back Sony Michel signing on Sunday, there are now 10 unsigned 2018 draft picks. One of them is Barkley’s teammate R.J. McIntosh, who was drafted in the fifth round and is the only player picked after the second round without a deal.