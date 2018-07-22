Giants wrap up draft class, sign R.J. McIntosh

Getty Images

The Giants took care of their first pick earlier today, and just announced they had wrapped up their draft class by signing fifth-rounder R.J. McIntosh.

The defensive tackle from Miami isn’t going to be participating immediately, however, as the Giants placed him on the active/non-football illness list.

He hasn’t participated in any of the team’s spring drills, after he was diagnosed with a thyroid condition at the Scouting Combine. He didn’t disclose any details when he talked to reporters earlier in the spring.

Players can be activated from the active version of the NFI list at any time.