Jon Gruden says Khalil Mack’s contract is the Raiders’ top issue right now

AP

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack didn’t show up for mandatory minicamp and may hold out of training camp as well, as he seeks a new contract. Coach Jon Gruden knows it’s an issue that needs to get resolved.

Gruden called Mack’s deal a top priority, although he didn’t give any indication of when he thinks it will be resolved.

“That might be the toughest decision I have to figure out right now,” Gruden said, via ESPN. “We’re not the only team that’s faced with that. It’s tough. It’s part of this business and we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”

Mack is due $13.846 million this season, but he wants a long-term deal. Gruden surely wants that as well, but whether the two sides can agree on the money remains to be seen. Getting an agreement in place will go a long way toward Gruden building a winner in Oakland.