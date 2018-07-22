Jordan Howard works to improve his pass catching

Getty Images

Bears running back Jordan Howard has struggled from time to time when it’s time to catch to the football. That could soon be changing.

As explained by Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, Howard already is displaying his improved hands during training camp.

“Definitely it’s important to me,” Howard said after a Saturday practice during which his made a couple of catches that demonstrated his improvement. “Just building my confidence more and more with catching the ball and working my body.”

New running backs coach Charles London has helped Howard with his technique.

“I used to have my hands all over the place, but now Coach London is working with me on my hand placement and looking the ball in,” Howard said.

It’s one thing to do it in practice, of course. The real test comes in September, when the games count and the spotlight becomes much more intense, especially if the Bears plan on using Howard on third down.

“There’s this notion that he is just a first-and second-down back, and I don’t believe that,” coach Matt Nagy said, via Campbell. “Jordan can play all three downs. We’re going to do that. We’re going to use him, and we’re going to use other guys on first and second down when we need to.”

It that plan works, it’s another reason to believe that the Bears could end up getting a lot better, a lot more quickly than expected. Which would be a welcome change for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010.