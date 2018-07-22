Lincoln Kennedy moving to Raiders radio booth

Getty Images

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores said last week that he will not be back for another year as the team’s radio color commentator, but there was no word about his replacement.

We now know who will be joining Brent Musburger as the team’s new radio tandem. Former Raiders tackle Lincoln Kennedy had been working as the sideline announcer with Flores and former play-by-play man Greg Papa, but announced on his radio show that he’ll be making the move to the booth.

“I’ve developed sort of an affinity for the sideline because I see the game from a different angle there than I do from up top,” Kennedy said, via the East Bay Times. “However, I can’t miss this opportunity. I gotta take it upstairs.”

Kennedy played for the Raiders from 1996 to 2003 and spent four of those seasons playing for Jon Gruden, who is back for the first season of his second stint with the club.