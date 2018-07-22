Marty Mornhinweg: Flacco “moving and grooving” better than in years

AP

Ravens players said during the team’s offseason program that they saw a renewed fire from quarterback Joe Flacco and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Sunday that he’s also seen better things from Flacco than he saw in recent years.

Mornhinweg spoke to the media to give a rave review of the veteran’s work after what he called Flacco’s first full practice of training camp and said that he thinks an injury-free offseason is the reason why things are going so well.

“It looks like he’s moving and grooving better than he has in several years and I suppose that’s because he’s healthy,” Mornhinweg said. “So he looks pretty good that way. Two years ago it was the knee and then the back and all these things. He really looks good.”

Others have pointed to the presence of first-round pick Lamar Jackson as the reason for Flacco’s energized appearance on the field this year. Mornhinweg didn’t mention that, but his description of Jackson being “way ahead of the curve” and in possession of “uncommon tools” for the quarterback position won’t hurt if that is what’s lighting the fire under the longtime Baltimore starter.