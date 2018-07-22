Mike Evans donates $11,000 to family of shooting victim

Getty Images

In 2014, Gregory Hill was shot and killed by a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputy. In May, Hill’s family received $4 — reduced via the concept of comparative negligence to $0.04 — from a jury as the verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit. The family has gotten considerably more from Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

Via ESPN, Evans has donated $11,000 to the family. The contribution to the GoFundMe.com page pushed the total collected north of $100,000.

Officers responding to a complaint about loud music confronted the 30-year-old Hill. Police claimed that he pointed a gun at them as he lowered his garage door.

An unloaded gun was found in Hill’s pocket, and his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.40 percent.

After a two-week trial, a jury awarded each of Hill’s children $1. By also finding Hill 99 percent responsible for his demise, the one-percent responsibility that was placed on law enforcement reduced the award to one cent for each of the four children.