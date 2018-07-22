Mike Zimmer: “I love Tony Sparano”

Getty Images

Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano has died at the age of 56, less then a week before the opening of training camp. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman have issued statements in the wake of Sparano’s passing.

“I love Tony Sparano,” Zimmer said . “He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us but Tony will be sorely missed by all.”

“I am at a loss for words with Tony’s sudden passing,” Spielman added. “Tony loved the game of football and his players. More importantly, he was a strong man of faith who treasured his family. My heart is with the Sparanos today. As an organization we will support them in whatever ways we can.”

Sparano became the offensive line coach in Minnesota two years ago. He served as head coach of the Dolphins and interim head coach of the Raiders.