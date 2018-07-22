Mitchell Trubisky seeking to find consistency

AP

Mitchell Trubisky hopes to make critics “eat their words” this season, but he’s got a long way to go to accomplish that.

The Bears quarterback has been up and down in the three training camp practices so far, including the first padded practice Sunday.

Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune called Trubisky’s performance “inconsistent.”

It is not unexpected.

Even though Trubisky played more football than either of the other 2017 first-round quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes — it amounted to only 724 snaps in 12 starts. Trubisky threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie.

He now is learning a new offense with a new head coach and a new offensive coordinator.

“For our offense, this thing is not going to happen overnight,” coach Matt Nagy said, via Campbell. “They understand that. We as coaches understand that. It’s going to take time. We’re building it. You have to temper that a little bit. You can’t expect to come out and it just take off right away. That is a part of this process. But as long as you stay patient with it and don’t get frustrated, you’ll be all right.”