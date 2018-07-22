“No end game” for the anthem issue

As the NFL and NFL Players Association negotiation a possible Anthem Policy 3.0, some in league circles realize that, no matter the current solution, the situation never will truly be solved.

“There’s no end game,” a high-level employee with one of the NFL’s teams told PFT over the weekend.

And he’s right. There is no end game, because there’s no way to end the political gamesmanship that accompanies what has become one of the most polarizing issues of our time. If the league and the union carve out any opportunity for protests during the anthem, the President will continue to bang his favorite base drum. If, somehow, management and labor agree that all players will always stand for the anthem with no players protesting under any circumstances, internal and external voices will chastise the NFL for bowing to the President — and the President surely welcome the victory with silence and humility.

Even the possibility of getting rid of the anthem entirely will invite a harsh outcry from those who have become accustomed to consuming sport with a side dish of forced patriotism.

So the issue lasts as long as the current President is in office, right? Fat chance of that. Now that he has shown  the potency of this specific platform plank, other politicians of similar ideology will press the same button wherever and whenever it will serve as a useful rallying cry and/or a welcome distraction.

The more likely reality, then, is that the argument over anthem protests has become part of the NFL’s new normal, with no outcome that will conclusively end something that didn’t exist less than two years ago.

  3. Seriously just have both teams stay in the locker room or impose the same rule the NBA has that makes every player stand for the anthem.

    It’s amazing billionaires can’t fix a problem that the average person could figure out a solution for in 2 minutes.

  4. The end game will be me walking away from the NFL. I watch football for entertainment. I don’t care one little bit what entitled idiots who make millions of dollars think about politics, social issues, or ANYTHING for that matter. Just shut up, play the game, or I will turn off the tv. I mean it.

  5. So it’s all the President’s fault. Typical liberal blame shifting.

    It’s true that Trump should have just shut up about this and concentrated on keeping his campaign promises, but the simple fact is that this whole issue started with the players and will end with the players.

    The more these kneelers show disrespect for the country that made them successful, the more this issue will continue to divide NFL fans and the more the NFL will suffer for it.

    Kneelers: stand up for the Anthem. Be proud of your country. Think about where you would be right now without football.

  6. Just stop, 90% of us don’t tune in until the moment of kickoff anyway. If no one ever told me or the announcers never made a big stink about players kneeling I probably never would have known to begin with.

  7. thetooloftools says:
    July 22, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    YOU KNEEL / I’m out. Too stupid to know when your being stupid.
    _____________

    Except you’re really not because you’re just all talk.

    Thanks for the 5% increase revenue!

  8. thetooloftools, as the saying goes “don’t let the screen door hit you on the behind as you leave.”

  9. Hard to believe this country allows a draft dodger to stir the crap while playing like he’s patriotic. I’m not even sure he’s pretending to be patriotic; it seems to be more a case of his playing directly to his racist base who couldn’t care less about patriotism. Heck, Putin can run the country for all they care.

  13. This dead horse needs to be put to rest. The Liar in Chief needs to shut his pie hole about this instead of ginning up the meat headed followers of his and let the issue die. Broadcasters should ignore this never mentioning anything about. Once the players see its being ignored they will stop and Cadet Bonespurs wont have anything for the sheep to Baaa about . Problem solved.

  16. “Even the possibility of getting rid of the anthem entirely will invite a harsh outcry from those who have become accustomed to consuming sport with a side dish of forced patriotism.”

    Yes, the NBA, NHL and MLB all utilize this “forced patriotism” as well. Yet, they have not had the same protests during or about the Anthem. It has nothing to do with “forced patriotism” – it has everything to do with employees utilizing and leveraging the brands of their respective teams and the NFL to promote their personal beliefs about political issues.

  17. “The more these kneelers show disrespect for the country that made them successful”.

    The players talent and hard work made them successful. The country had nothing to do with it, as several players are natives of other countries.

  18. That leaves the only real solution then; to not play it anymore. Sure they’ll be fallout initially, but by continuing to call out the players, the president is actually forcing them to continue to protest.

    He cannot/will not leave the issue alone, so instead of taking sides and risk alienating the other (the players who need to play and the fans who you need to pay), the league should just suspend the playing of it for now. It’s just become too toxic.

  19. It would be a non-issue if the alt-right evangelicals would stop mischaracterizing the reason for the protest. Supporting police brutality through faux anthem outrage is dirty business.

  20. cardinealsfan20 says:
    July 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    “The more these kneelers show disrespect for the country that made them successful”.

    The players talent and hard work made them successful. The country had nothing to do with it, as several players are natives of other countries.
    ________________________________________________________________
    Ok then you do not subscribe to Overlord Obama’s “you didn’t build that” philosophy.

  21. No end game? Their is an unsigned safety and quarterback whom know otherwise! And let that keep being the End to their Games! You kneel fine thats your right, and it is also the rights of the owners Not to sign your aszz ever again!
    KEEP POLITICS OUT OF MY ENTERTAINMENT DAMMITTT!!!

  22. thetooloftools says:
    July 22, 2018 at 12:13 pm
    YOU KNEEL / I’m out. Too stupid to know when your being stupid.
    ___________________________
    *You’re, as in, you’re dumb enough to stop watching something you love because a few guys are protesting an issue.

  24. There is an end game.

    The NFL is just afraid of it. As we’ve all seen with this issue they go from side to side bending to the will of the loudest anger.
    The end game is breaking that cycle.

    Whether it is allowing the players to protest during the anthem, banning them, or just not even having an anthem presentation and keeping the players in the locker room they just have to so something and STICK WITH IT

  25. Come and get me. You think because I’m a conservative you can just slam me around and I’m going to cave to your agenda. Go to my rallies and harass me… follow me into my restaurant and harass me… burn furniture and threaten violence like U Cal Berk… I would rather be the hated then the hater. I sleep very well at night. THE PLAYERS ARE WRONG. Go live in a homeless shelter for a few months if you want to make a point.

  26. thetooloftools says:
    July 22, 2018 at 12:13 pm
    YOU KNEEL / I’m out. Too stupid to know when your being stupid.

    ———————

    Hitler would approve this message.

  27. Too bad Trump isn’t as active in 2nd amendment-related discussions (guns) as he is in 1st amendment-related discussions (free expression and action).

  28. So 45 has a problem with pro athletes taking a knee, yet he kneels on both in front of Putin.

    Y’all marinate on that a minute whilst I sip on this Bloody Maria.

    Go Steelers!

  29. We all have Blaine Gabbert to blame for this. If he had not outplayed Kaep there never would have been any kneeling. Thanks a lot Blaine.

  30. calizcowboyz says:
    July 22, 2018 at 12:41 pm
    No end game? Their is an unsigned safety and quarterback whom know otherwise! And let that keep being the End to their Games! You kneel fine thats your right, and it is also the rights of the owners Not to sign your aszz ever again!
    KEEP POLITICS OUT OF MY ENTERTAINMENT DAMMITTT!!!

    ———————

    You don’t want to keep politics out because if you did you wouldn’t want all the war propaganda out. You just want your politics in and others out. Stop lying.

  31. “It has everything to do with employees leveraging and utilizing the brands of their respective teams and the NFL to promote their personal beliefs about political issues”.

    Demanding equal rights for everyone is not promoting a political issue. It is a human decency issue.

  32. How about this. Let’s not show the kneelers on TV and not have the doofus sideline reporters talk about it. Nobody cares!! We just want to watch football!!

  33. What I do not like about this entire situation is this:
    PLAYERS are the root cause of the problem, with their act of kneeling in support of black criminals who don’t want to be arrested for their crimes.

    The media is making damn sure that the blame is being laid at the feet of the NFL itself and NFL franchises that dare to discipline players for disrespecting our flag.

    This entire fiasco is designed to ensure that players are seen as being oppressed and the NFL is some draconian employer that is intolerant is regards to causes that the players support.

  34. This issue is like America’s political scene. Dig trenches and keep self assuring that your stance is the right one. The craziest part is that the root of this….is Crapernick.

  35. Of course there’s no endgame. It was always a political distraction and traffic driver.

    You can’t have an endgame when you never really had an issue top being with.

  36. There is no end game because the players don’t have one. This has nothing to do with the owners, not the president, not the fans. What do the players want? They want change. What’s change? When has an acceptable level of change been achieved? Nobody knows. Do the players as a whole have a specific goal in mind, or does it vary between them all? No, they hijacked a tradition in the name of change, a change without a tangible value. This literally could go on until the end of time because there is no standard for said change. This is why athletes do not deserve a platform until after their careers are over, and that platform certainly isn’t a professional sports game. The usual gripe from the left is that fans are in the bathroom, getting hotdogs, etc. during the anthem. So who exactly are you protesting to? The drunk guy jumping through tables? Haha. The kids in the stands? What are they doing to do, they don’t even understand. These players are idiots, plain and simple, and instead of admitting their defeat and finding a different avenue, they’ll continue to force politics down our throats. I’ve never had an issue with the anthem(as it’s been played before sporting events from the lowest levels of local sports) until somebod hojacked it, during an event I paid for, to watch football, not political demonstrations. This country is so backwards, it’s insane.

  37. thetooloftools says:
    July 22, 2018 at 12:13 pm
    YOU KNEEL / I’m out. Too stupid to know when your being stupid.
    ————————————

    I wonder if he knows that “your” and “you’re” aren’t interchangeable.

  38. So when Obama supported Krapernick, it was acceptable for the occupant of the WH to comment on sports.
    But when President Trump does it, all of a sudden sports is off limits for the President?
    Yet another double standard in terms of both political views and race. Obama is liberal and black so he can do whatever he wants whereas President Trump is not liberal and white so he (in the eyes of the left) must be restricted to whatever topics the left says he is allowed to discuss.

  39. “Ok then you do not subscribe to Overlord Obama’s “you didn’t build that” philosophy.”

    What is that supposed to mean? How do you simpletons equate support for the players with support for Obama? Obviously those evangelical schools did not teach you anything about understanding nuance.

  40. NBA has rule: stand for the anthem. But what if they don’t? What is the penalty? NFL now has rule to stand for the anthem, but that will not help if they kneel. So why not just stop playing the anthem? That is like unruly children give parents hassle about bedtime and parents solution is eliminate bedtime. Does that sound right? Not counting the fact that NFL has a contract with the military to play the anthem.

    Simple solution: Stand respectively for the anthem or sit out the game. That is under control of each team, but teams are so afraid of backlash that the simple solution is untenable.

  42. Ok, how about this…they do what they want to do, people who want to bail, bail…people who want to watch football, watch football. When the smoke clears, see how it’s all doing. The people that bail, be gone and move on in your life. No need to read football forums and comment. The people that enjoy the game, have at it. Simple really…

  47. Trump just uses the issue to keep his base fired up. If he was really that patriotic he wouldn’t have dodged the draft 5X during the Viet Nam War and mocked John McCain, who did dare to serve, and our other POWs for getting “captured”.

  49. Maybe the players could produce a series of public service announcements that bring attention to the excessive use of force by law enforcement. The owners could donate free air time to run those ads during games in exchange for the players agreeing not to kneel or protest in any way during the anthem.

  50. Fans should kneel as well..it’s the first amendment..use it and shove it in Trump’s face

  51. deborahlagarde says:
    July 22, 2018 at 1:01 pm
    Uh, Mikey, it’s BASS DRUM, not base drum! And yes, I’m tired of the issue also.
    =====================================

    Nice catch! I bet that was one of Mikey’s little play on words.

  53. No NFL player has disrespected the flag or our military like Trump himself…like putting our flag along side of the North Korean flag, a country we are still at war with and shares none of our values…no NFL player saluted a North Korean General…no NFL player put the USA and Russia on equal footing…No NFL player has slammed the FBI or Justice department…No NFL player made lewd comments to the Boy Scouts…No NFL player publicly asked Russia to hack an American political candidate…no NFL player dodged the draft claiming bone spurs…No NFL player has trashed our allies…No NFL player licked the boots of Putin for some “unknown” reason…Why don’t they simply call him out on it?

