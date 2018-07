Getty Images

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line after Alex Thompson didn’t report to training camp.

Baltimore signed offensive guard Cameron Lee.

Lee, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agents out of Illinois State in 2017. He also spent time with the Bengals in their training camp.

The Bears had Lee on their practice squad most of last season. He played two games.

Lee played 20 offensive snaps and five on special teams.