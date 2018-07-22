Sony Michel signs with Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have their rookies reporting to training camp on Sunday and it appears running back Sony Michel will be joining them.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Michel has agreed to a contract with the team. Michel was the 31st overall pick in April and will sign the standard rookie deal for first-round picks that runs four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Michel comes to the Patriots off a senior season at Georgia that saw him run for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns while splitting time with Browns rookie Nick Chubb. James White, Rex Burkhead, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee will provide him with company in the New England backfield and the coming weeks will help determine how things shake out for that group.

Michel joins college teammate and fellow first-round pick Isaiah Wynn and the rest of the Patriots draft class with contracts. There are 11 players unsigned from the 2018 draft class around the league.