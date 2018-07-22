Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Can QB AJ McCarron win the starting job with the Bills?

Dolphins offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn traveled to Africa ahead of training camp.

Looking ahead to the Patriots defense’s approach to stopping Deshaun Watson.

Five questions for the Jets with training camp opening.

The Ravens added G Cameron Lee to the roster.

Yoga mats took up spots normally reserved for the Bengals on Saturday.

Will head coach Hue Jackson keep his hands in the Browns offense?

There aren’t too many question marks on offense or special teams for the Steelers.

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman is looking to improve in his second season.

What was revealed about the Colts this offseason?

The Jaguars are set for another challenging training camp.

The Titans defense is looking for rookies to play a big role.

Previewing the Broncos linebacker group.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill got some passing tips from Patrick Mahomes.

Setting expectations for Chargers rookies.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden had a party for the team’s fans.

Checking in with former Cowboys DE Jeremy Mincey.

Can LB Lorenzo Carter get on the field early for Giants?

The Eagles may be asking more of LB Nate Gerry this season.

Washington QB Alex Smith is sure of himself.

The Bears hope to have a healthy G Kyle Long this season.

Breaking down the Lions special teams units.

The Packers are looking for their defensive line to propel the pass rush.

RB Dalvin Cook‘s return to action is a key for the Vikings this season.

The Falcons are trying to get back into an offensive groove.

This year’s camp may be the final one for several Panthers.

The Saints feel RB Alvin Kamara is reason for excitement about this season.

How will the Buccaneers split their quarterback reps during training camp?

Listing the main concerns for the Cardinals as they head into training camp.

Said Rams QB Jared Goff, “We’re just trying to win football games, and if you do, there’s a lot of cool things that go along with being in L.A.”

Running through the top storylines of 49ers camp.

The Seahawks have high hopes for this year’s offensive line.