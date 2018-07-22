Titans put Kevin Dodd on “did not report” list

Getty Images

As Titans players began reporting to training camp today, one player who was expected to show up did not.

Titans linebacker Kevin Dodd was played on the “did not report” list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Dodd is coming off a foot injury, and players recovering from injuries were supposed to report today, along with rookies and quarterbacks. It is unclear why Dodd didn’t show up. He skipped voluntary workouts but attended the Titans’ mandatory minicamp this offseason.

The 26-year-old Dodd has been a major disappointment since the Titans took him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career and hasn’t played particularly well when healthy.‏ Now questions will be raised about whether he’s going to keep playing for the Titans at all.

Rapoport also reports that the Titans put Rashaan Evans and Michael Campanaro on the non-football injury list, and Jack Conklin on the physically unable to perform list.