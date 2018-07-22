Tony Sparano went to hospital with chest pains on Thursday

Getty Images

Although an official cause of death has yet to be disclosed, a new report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN suggests that Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano was felled by a heart attack.

According to Mortensen, Sparano went to a hospital with chest pains on Thursday. The hospital released him on Friday after tests were performed.

On Sunday morning, Sparano’s wife, Jeannette, found him unconscious in the kitchen as they were preparing to leave for church. She performed CPR, but he could not be revived.

Sparano, 56, coached the Miami Dolphins to an unexpected playoff berth in 2008. He also served as interim head coach of the Raiders.