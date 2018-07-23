Andrew Luck’s shoulder problems date back to 2015

AP

The Colts have been careful to be careful with quarterback Andrew Luck this time.

But that was only after their face-of-the-franchise quarterback faced a setback last year by trying to rush himself back, but the reason why is interesting.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Luck’s shoulder problems go back a year further than anyone has previously admitted to.

Luck was playing through pain as far back as 2015, and was getting painkilling shots on a weekly basis to stay on the field. He did the same thing throughout 2016.

Of course, his 2015 season was cut short by a lacerated kidney and abdominal injury. They thought he might be able to return from those injuries, but he didn’t (the first of many times the Colts were wrong about his recovery time, including owner Jim Irsay’s lie about his pending comeback last year.) Whether the not coming back was because of the kidney or the shoulder’s now a matter of debate.

The problem persisted, and Luck has admitted this offseason that he pushed himself too soon last year, which is why he was so deliberate about his comeback this season.

“I’ve gone and skipped steps before and paid for it,” Luck said in April. “If it sounds like I’m saying it’s my fault, I’m not going to argue with you.”

“Andrew pressed last year,” General Manager Chris Ballard added. “He pressed to get back.”

The Colts have insisted he’s ready this time, and will throw on a regular schedule during training camp, if not every day. They’re trying to mirror what would be a regular season schedule, so there will be days off built in to make sure he doesn’t have a(nother) setback by rushing himself.