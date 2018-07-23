Bears sign Ro’Derrick Hoskins, waive Jeremi Hall

Getty Images

The Bears signed linebacker Ro’Derrick Hoskins on Monday, the team announced. Chicago waived offensive lineman Jeremi Hall.

Hoskins participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He did not earn an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine after a pinched nerve in his neck slowed Hoskins his final two seasons at Florida State.

The fifth-year senior did close out last season with five consecutive starts. He made eight tackles and forced a fumble against Clemson. Hoskins finished 2017 with 45 tackles.

The Bears were in need of linebacker depth after dealing with injury issues the first few days of camp.

Hall signed with the team after a tryout at the rookie minicamp in May. He started 24 games at left guard for South Florida in his career, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2017.