Bears will be embracing RPOs

Before becoming a candidate to become a head coach, Matt Nagy didn’t know Mark Helfrich. Which makes it hard to know exactly how the partnership between the former Chiefs offensive coordinator and the former Oregon head coach will take shape in Chicago. But one thing is clear: The Bears will be embracing the latest offensive trend that keeps defenses on their heels.

In his new Football Morning in America column, Peter King addresses the manner in which the once-Monsters of the Midway will try to monopolize yardage and points. And it’s clear that will involve quarterback Mitch Trubisky starting the process of handing off the football, pausing to read the defense, and then deciding whether to give the ball to the tailback or pull the ball back out and throw it.

The success of this specific wrinkle hinges largely on the ability of Trubisky to make good decisions on a consistent basis.

“I think just hiding the ball with the running back and then quick throws down the field — those are skills that fit what I can do well and I really enjoy the RPO as well,” Trubisky told King. “I think it keeps it simple. It allows us to play fast and it’s hard for the defense to cover.”

Trubisky didn’t run any RPO plays as a rookie; according to King, Trubisky “dabbled” in the play during his time at North Carolina. This year, Trubisky will be getting a heavy dose of it.

“I think that’s the direction our offense is taking,” running back Tarik Cohen told King. “I really like it.”

Bears fan will like it if it results in improved offensive output and, ultimately, increased win totals. And if it helps Trubisky become the first franchise quarterback in Chicago since Sid Luckman, that will be a welcome bonus.