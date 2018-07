Getty Images

The Bengals announced they placed linebacker Brandon Bell on the active/non-football injury list.

He will count against the roster and will return to practice when he is medically cleared.

Bell, 23, played three games last season and made 10 tackles.

He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. The Bengals waived him out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad, where he spent most of last season.