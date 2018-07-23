Browns place Josh Gordon on non-football illness list

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon announced that he would not be with the Browns for the start of training camp in a Twitter post on Monday due to what he called “a part of my overall health and treatment plan.”

Gordon, who has been suspended several times for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, said that he’s been able to “utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field” with help from the Browns. General Manager John Dorsey released a statement a short time later affirming the team’s support for Gordon and announcing the roster move the team made to reflect his absence.

“We will continue to support Josh as he receives the care needed to maintain his progress,” Dorsey said. “We are going to respect his privacy while he is away from the team. Josh will be placed on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return.”

Gordon is eligible to be activated from the NFI list at any point and indicated that he expects to be back with the team in time for the regular season.