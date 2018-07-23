Cardinals place Chris Campbell, Markus Golden, Jermaine Gresham on PUP

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have placed cornerback Chris Campbell, defensive end Markus Golden and tight end Jermaine Gresham on the physically unable to perform list.

Campbell is working back from an ankle injury, Golden from a knee injury and Gresham from a torn Achilles.

The Cardinals also announced they have signed tight end Chris Bazile to a one-year contract. They waived tight end Beau Sandland with a non-football injury.

Bazile joins the Cardinals after spending time in the offseason with Washington. He entered the league in 2016 out of Grambling State where he had 23 receptions for 351 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons at the school.

Washington cut Bazile on April 30.