Chris Thompson avoids PUP to open camp

Washington running back Chris Thompson will practice with his teammates when the team begins training camp, he told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Thompson said. “I will start practicing with the guys from day one but just taking it slowly. The focus is to really be ready by that first regular-season game.”

Thompson found his role as a third-down back before fracturing his fibula, catching 39 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. The addition of Derrius Guice in the draft is not expected to change anything for Thompson.

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in 2013, played little his first two seasons. But he’s played 39 games the past three seasons, with 123 catches and 167 rushing attempts.