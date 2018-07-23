Clinton McDonald says he’s “good to go” for camp

Getty Images

Broncos defensive tackle Clinton McDonald expects to begin training camp on time with his teammates, Mike Kliss of Denver’s 9News reports.

“I’m good to go,” McDonald said.

McDonald missed the offseason program with a bacterial infection stemming for a 2015 shoulder surgery. He underwent a procedure in New York to drain the infection, per Kliss, and Dr. David Altcheck has cleared McDonald.

McDonald will undergo a physical this week.

He signed as a free agent after making five sacks last season with the Bucs, but because he didn’t pass a physical before the mandatory minicamp last month, McDonald had to restructure his contract so that the $4 million no longer is guaranteed.

The Broncos may have to place only one player, receiver Jordan Taylor, on the physically unable to perform list to start camp, per Kliss. The Broncos’ medical staff still is discussing options for Shane Ray.