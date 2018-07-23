Clock ticks for Rams and Aaron Donald

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald reportedly has said privately that he expects to have his long-awaited second NFL contract before training camp opens. If that’s going to happen, it needs to happen soon.

Rams veterans report for training camp on Wednesday, and there’s been no indication that a deal is imminent. It’s possible that both sides have committed to saying nothing while negotiations reach a critical point. It’s also possible that there’s nothing to say.

Last year, Donald stayed away from training camp and the preseason, showing up a day before the start of the regular season — and nevertheless being named defensive player of the year. This year, it’s not known what Donald will do.

He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, at a fifth-year option salary of $6.892 million. As explained last week, the Rams may be tempted to let Donald play on a year-to-year basis, tagging him for two, and maybe three, total seasons before allowing him to hit the open market, at the age of 31.