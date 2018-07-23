Dante Fowler to open camp on PUP list

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler will miss the start of the regular season due to a suspension and he’ll miss the start of training camp with an injury.

Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports that Fowler will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Fowler was dealing with an upper body injury during the offseason that reportedly led to him losing “sizable muscle mass.” Head coach Doug Marrone said that the team was unsure whether he’d be ready for camp and the move to the PUP list answers that question.

Kaye reports that tight end David Grinnage has also been placed on the PUP list. Both players can be activated at any time during camp, but won’t be able to practice with their teammates until they do get that green light.