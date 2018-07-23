David Johnson: “I’m here to play football”

Getty Images

Yes, Cardinals running back David Johnson showed up for camp on time.

That does not mean he’s no longer ready to get paid, he’s just trusting their good faith intentions to pay him.

In an exclusive interview/staff meeting with the team’s official website, Johnson expounded on his earlier social media post.

“I’m here to play football,” Johnson said. “I trust my agency, Sportstars, and I know they’ll get it done when the time comes. . . . The Cardinals want me to play for them for a long time, and I want to be here for a long time. So definitely things are going in a positive way. . . .

“That’s my biggest thing. Coming back from 2016, and being a better 2016 David Johnson. And really, proving to everyone that I’m back and good to go. I’m excited to go. I can’t wait to actually get it started on Friday. It feels good to be back.”

Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is set to make $1.882 million this year. He’s made just under $2.4 million in his first three seasons, and it’s hard to imagine that’s not a factor in his decision to play nice.

Players who skip training camp practices while under contract are subject to $40,000 per day fines, and if you don’t have substantial cash reserves (as in a previous free agent contract), that adds up to real money in a hurry.

Johnson missed most of last season with a wrist injury, and is hoping for a new deal at a time when the Cardinals don’t having a General Manager in the building, since Steve Keim is suspended until late August after his recent DUI arrest.