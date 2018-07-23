David Johnson reports to Cardinals camp

Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson didn’t take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp in June amid a push for a long-term extension, but he won’t be extending his absence into training camp.

Johnson posted a video of himself in front of his locker wearing a helmet on Monday, which is the reporting date for Cardinals rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off of injury. The Cardinals confirmed that Johnson, who missed almost all of last season with a wrist injury, is in the building.

Johnson captioned his video with “In Gods hands now … primed and ready to prove it!” That could be a reference to his health or to his contract, which Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said in June was something the team looks forward to addressing. There was word that Johnson would get a new deal before the start of the season, but Keim is currently suspended as a result of his DUI arrest and that could change the timeframe to get a deal done.

Johnson is set to make $1.88 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.