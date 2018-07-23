Dee Ford “doing great” after last year’s back surgery

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford needed season-ending surgery last year because of a back injury and said in the spring that he hoped to be 100 percent in time for training camp.

The team’s trainer Rick Burkholder didn’t use numerical terms to discuss Ford’s condition on Monday, but it sounds like Ford is right where the team wants him to be. Burkholder said that Ford is “doing great” after reporting to camp along with rookies and other players coming off of injuries.

Tamba Hali‘s departure leaves the Chiefs with Ford, 2017 second-round pick Tanoh Kpassagnon and 2018 second-round pick Breeland Speaks as outside linebacker options to go with Justin Houston.

Burkholder also said that the team is bringing running back Spencer Ware along slowly after last year’s knee injury and that center Mitch Morse has been cleared from his foot injury.