Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley won’t go on PUP list

Getty Images

The Falcons don’t know whether their best player will show up for the start of training camp, but another important one may be closer to returning to action.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley won’t need to go on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

McKinley didn’t participate all offseason after left shoulder surgery, so the fact he’s ready to go to work is a good sign for the Falcons defense. He was limited in camp last year after right shoulder surgery.

He managed six sacks as a rookie, and will be counted on for a greater role this year.