Former Bucs corner Jude Adjei-Barimah has some workouts

The Bucs didn’t want to bring cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah back this year, at least not at the price it would have taken.

But he’s getting a little interest just before camp as he tries to come back from a knee injury.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Adjei-Barimah is working out for the Browns and Lions this week in hopes of getting back in the league.

Adjei-Barimah made the Buccaneers in 2015 as an undrafted rookie, and ended up starting eight games for them. But he broke his patella twice during an 18-month span and didn’t play last year. The Bucs didn’t tender him as a restricted free agent.

He has reportedly been cleared to play, so it’s a matter of seeing if someone wants to bring him in.