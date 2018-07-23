Hand injury likely ends Tim Tebow’s baseball season

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been a surprisingly good minor league baseball player, but today his season appears to be at an end.

Tebow suffered a broken bone in his hand and will need surgery to repair it, likely ending his season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 30-year-old Tebow has a solid .734 OPS for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and there’s been talk that he could even get called up to the major leagues and play for the New York Mets before the season is over. But that talk will now have to be placed on hold.

Although the upstart Alliance of American Football has shown interest, Tebow has indicated that he’s serious about playing baseball and would rather keep playing in the Mets organization than pursue football opportunities.