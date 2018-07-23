Jaguars sign Tony Adams, waive Sean Hickey

Getty Images

The Jaguars have signed rookie offensive lineman Tony Adams to their 90-man roster, the team announced Monday. To make room on the roster, Jacksonville waived first-year offensive lineman Sean Hickey with an injury designation.

Adams started at right guard at North Carolina State last season during his senior year. He played alongside the Jaguars’ fourth-round draft pick, Will Richardson, who played right tackle.

Adams originally was scheduled to participate in the team’s rookie minicamp in May but did not sign as an undrafted free agent until Monday.

Hickey signed with the Jaguars on June 14 following the team’s mandatory minicamp.