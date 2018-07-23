Jarvis Landry: Browns are “definitely a playoff-caliber team”

AP

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has been on the roster while the team has gone 1-31 over the last two seasons, but he predicted much better things to come in 2018 when he said in Junes that the team will make the playoffs.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t go quite as far as Kirksey, but he shares his teammate’s optimism about the year to come. Landry told Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com that the Browns are “definitely a playoff-caliber team” when it comes to talent and that things like leadership and accountability will determine whether they can actually advance to the postseason.

Landry knows that setting high expectations can sometimes come back to bite a team in the rear end, but he thinks the confidence shown by Kirksey and others that have been through the last two years is the right frame of mind for the team this year.

“But at the same time, it’s great to have those type of aspirations for yourself, for your team, and, honestly, for me, that’s how we’re supposed to think,” Landry said. “That’s what we’re supposed to believe, and the more that that mindset becomes the mindset of the locker room, it’s going to help us get that much better.”

Going to the playoffs may be asking too much of a team that has been mired as deep in the muck as the Browns have been, but Landry and company clearly think there’s no reason to treat it like an impossibility when training camp hasn’t even started.