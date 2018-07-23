Josh Gordon to miss start of training camp for “overall health and treatment”

Getty Images

Josh Gordon, the talented but troubled Browns wide receiver whose career has repeatedly been derailed by issues stemming from drug addiction, has announced that he will not be at the start of training camp.

Gordon didn’t go into specifics about the nature of the treatment he currently needs, but he did say in a Twitter message that treatment will keep him off the field when his teammates begin practicing.

“I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp,” Gordon wrote. “Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Brown’s organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans. With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns’ organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come. Thank you all for your patience, love, and support! Go Browns!”

Gordon’s message strikes an optimistic note that he’ll be on the field when the season starts. Teammates have spoken highly of him this offseason, and the Browns have indicated that they believe his problems are behind him and some great football is ahead of him.