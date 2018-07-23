Bucs LB Kendell Beckwith on NFI due to fractured ankle from car accident

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Kendell Beckwith fractured his ankle in an April car accident and wasn’t able to participate in the team’s offseason program as a result of the injury.

Beckwith will miss at least the early stages of training camp as well. The Buccaneers announced on Monday that Beckwith will be on the non-football injury list to open the year.

The move precludes Beckwith, who had 73 tackles and made nine starts last season, from practicing until he’s activated and keeps open the possibility that he could open the regular season on the NFI list. If that happens, he would miss at least the first six weeks of the year.

The Buccaneers also filled a pair of open roster spots on Monday. They signed safety Josh Liddell and defensive end Kiante Anderson to bring their roster to 90 players for training camp.