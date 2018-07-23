Kenny Britt, Brandon Bolden, Nate Ebner among Pats on PUP/NFI lists

Getty Images

The Patriots have put several players on the sideline ahead of the start of training camp.

According to multiple reports, the team is putting wide receiver Kenny Britt, safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Cyrus Jones and cornerback Jonathan Jones on the physically unable to perform list. They have also placed running back Brandon Bolden on the non-football illness list and wide receiver Cody Hollister on the non-football injury list.

None of the players will be able to practice until they are activated and they may be activated at any time.

Britt was dealing with a hamstring injury during the offseason program while Cyrus Jones is returning from a torn ACL. Jonathan Jones, Ebner and Bolden were all key members of the special teams units in New England last year.