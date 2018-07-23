Kolton Miller has added weight as Raiders requested

AP

Kolton Miller looked the part on film, which is why the Raiders used a first-round pick on the UCLA offensive tackle. But he really looks the part now.

Miller no longer looks (as much) like a young rookie he is, having gained 12 pounds since Oakland drafted him, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Miller has spent multiple offseasons working with Dan Jameson of Syndicate Sports Performance in Roseville, California. This offseason was no different.

“Kolton’s put good weight on,” Jameson told Gehlken. “It’s not ‘dad bod.’ It’s not all around his waist. It’s in his shoulders. It’s in his arms. It’s in his back. . . . Kolton’s ready. Kolton’s ready to learn. He’s ready to handle his business. He’s ready to just be a sponge and take it all in and be the best he can be.”

Miller impressed the Raiders with his athleticism at the Scouting Combine. This offseason, he has shown them his work ethic, spending his off time getting bigger and stronger as the team requested.