Leonard Fournette says he’s down to 223 pounds, his lightest since high school

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said repeatedly during the offseason that he wanted to slim down for his second NFL season. Mission accomplished.

Fournette told Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune that he is currently at 223 pounds, his lightest since he was a star at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans in 2013.

Although Fournette weighed in at 240 pounds at last year’s Scouting Combine, getting down to 223 isn’t quite as big a weight loss as it sounds: Fournette said he had been drinking a lot of water at the Combine and that a lot of that 240 was water weight. At LSU’s Pro Day, Fournette was 228 pounds, and that was his listed weight as a rookie last year as well.

Still, Fournette believes he’ll be faster, quicker and better as a 223-pounder.