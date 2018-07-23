Maliek Collins to begin camp on PUP

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Jason Garrett said Monday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

It is unsurprising given Collins broke his left foot in May while participating in the team’s offseason conditioning program.

The fractured required surgery for the second time in four months to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal.

In his rookie season of 2016, Collins broke his right foot during the first week of OTAs. He underwent surgery and missed three months, though he returned in time for the regular season.

Garrett also said receiver Terrance Williams still is working his way back after foot surgery in February. Williams, who missed the entire offseason program, also could start on PUP.

